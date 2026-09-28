NSE Empanelment Sends Augmont Shares 10% Higher

Shares of Augmont Enterprises Ltd. jumped 10% in intraday trade on Monday after the newly listed precious metals company said the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. had selected it as a key partner to promote Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs).

Around 1:23 p.m. today, the stock is trading at Rs 965.7 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, gaining 10% from its previous close at Rs 877.9.

Augmont To Support EGR Ecosystem

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The company announced that this partnership between the National Stock Exchange and Augmont Enterprise is aimed at simplifying the creation and extinguishment of EGRs, while also promoting trading in these securities and deepening India's gold ecosystem.

Under the partnership, Augmont will use its experience across the gold value chain to improve the digital framework for EGRs and provide technical and on-ground support for the development of the product as well.

The NSE said the partnership with Augmont is aimed at strengthening the EGR ecosystem by improving price discovery and market participation, while providing greater transparency for jewellers, refiners, traders, and institutional investors.

NSE's Chief Business Development Officer, Shri Sriram Krishnan said, “The empanelment of Augmont marks an important step in building a deep and vibrant ecosystem for Electronic Gold Receipts. By combining NSE's robust technology and liquidity framework with Augmont's rich experience and on-the-ground presence across the gold value chain, we are simplifying the creation and extinguishment of EGRs and making gold investment more accessible to investors across the nation. We believe this partnership will foster greater participation in EGRs and further position gold as a modern, integrated asset class within our capital markets.”

The partnership is expected to facilitate the conversion of physical gold into EGRs and their subsequent conversion back into physical gold within the regulated ecosystem.

Also read: NSE Partners With Augmont To Expand Electronic Gold Receipts Market

What Are Electronic Gold Receipts?

EGRs are electronic securities that represent ownership of physical gold stored in SEBI-accredited vaults. The gold is held in electronic form through depositories, with each EGR backed by an equivalent amount of physical gold that can be traded on the exchange.

The NSE partnership comes at an important time for Augmont, which was listed on the stock exchanges on August 31, 2026. Since its listing, the stock has gained around 6.33% and currently has a market capitalisation of Rs 8,823.5 crore.

Investors will now watch how quickly EGRs gain traction, including trading activity and participation from jewellers, refiners, traders and institutional investors. The impact of the NSE partnership on Augmont's business volumes and revenue will also be closely tracked as the EGR market develops.

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