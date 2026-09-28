Caught In The Crossfire: How Lindsey Graham Act Threatens India's Strategic Autonomy

The signing of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 into law by U.S. President Donald Trump has thrust India into a complex diplomatic, economic, and strategic trilemma. By granting the U.S. executive branch the statutory authority to levy tariffs of up to 100% on the top five global buyers of Russian oil and gas, the Act directly targets India, the world's second-largest importer of Russian crude.

New Delhi is now forced to navigate an agonising trade-off between its domestic energy needs, its crucial economic partnership with Washington, and its long-standing strategic defense ties with Moscow.

The Energy Security vs Market Access Dilemma

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India's first and most immediate crisis is economic. Following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, India drastically reconfigured its energy supply chain, scaling up Russian crude from a meager 1% of total imports to nearly 50%. This discounted oil cushioned India against global inflation and stabilised its macroeconomy. Under the Graham Act, if Indian refiners continue these large-scale purchases, India risks a retaliatory 100% tariff on its exports to the U.S.

The United States is India's largest single-country export destination. Paying a 100% tariff would completely obliterate the global competitiveness of major Indian sectors—such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, IT services, and gems—causing structural damage far outweighing the margins saved on discounted oil.

The Erosion Of "Strategic Autonomy"

For decades, the cornerstone of Indian foreign policy has been Strategic Autonomy—the ability to maintain independent external relationships without being forced into binary alliances. The Graham Act transforms what was previously ad-hoc political arm-twisting by Washington into a permanent statutory reality. India's Ministry of External Affairs has strongly defended its sovereign right to energy procurement. However, the law leaves the implementation of these tariffs entirely to Presidential discretion. This shifts India from a position of peer negotiation to one that relies on securing waivers from Washington. Relying on the unpredictable political goodwill of the Trump administration leaves India's broader economy vulnerable to shifting political calculations in Washington.

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The Defense Imperative

India cannot simply cut off Russia without severe defence and geopolitical repercussions. Despite diversifying its military hardware, over 60% of India's legacy defense systems remain of Russian origin. With an active, unresolved border confrontation against China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India requires a continuous flow of Russian spare parts, maintenance, and strategic tech transfers. Pushing Russia completely away could inadvertently force Moscow into a tighter, deeper strategic embrace with Beijing. India faces the dilemma of appeasing Washington at the cost of weakening its primary defense supplier during a time of intense regional vulnerability.

The Global Market Distortion

From a broader economic perspective, India has warned that forcing major consumers out of the Russian market risks triggering a massive supply crunch. If India abruptly ceases imports and turns exclusively to traditional West Asian (Middle Eastern) spot markets, global oil prices will inevitably spike. As a nation that imports over 88% of its crude needs, India would suffer double jeopardy: losing cheap Russian oil while simultaneously paying heavily inflated prices on the global market.

India's Strategic Path Forward

To navigate this minefield, India's response on the global stage indicates it will likely adopt a multi-pronged mitigation strategy rather than open retaliation:

Exploiting the "Significant Steps" Clause: The Act features a narrow waiver window for nations taking "significant steps" to draw down Russian energy dependence. India has already begun gradually scaling back its Russian crude intake to pivot back toward Middle Eastern and US energy sources to demonstrate compliance.

Accelerating a Bilateral Trade Agreement: New Delhi is under immense pressure to finalise a comprehensive trade pact with Washington, locking in preferential tariff floors before the full weight of the Graham Act can be weaponized against Indian goods.

Aggressive Export Diversification: Relying on the US corridor has exposed India to multiple tariff shocks. The long-term resolution to this dilemma requires India to look past Washington and aggressively scale up trade corridors with the European Union, the Global South, and East Asia.

Conclusion

The signing of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 into law presents India with a severe economic and diplomatic dilemma, testing its commitment to strategic autonomy. As the second-largest buyer of Russian crude oil, which accounts for roughly half of its total oil imports, India is highly vulnerable to the law's mechanism allowing the U.S. President to impose tariffs of up to 100% on major purchasers of Russian energy. This creates a high-stakes trade-off: if India maintains its vital, price-competitive Russian oil imports to shield itself from domestic inflation and current account deficits, it risks triggering massive American tariffs.

Such tariffs would cripple India's critical export sectors—such as engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, and electronics—and jeopardise its $87.31 billion merchandise export pipeline to the US. Conversely, if New Delhi rapidly shifts away from Russian crude to appease Washington, it faces skyrocketing energy procurement costs, an expanded trade deficit, and immediate pressure on the rupee. Consequently, the act forces India to delicately navigate a volatile energy market while racing to diversify its supply chains and export corridors to mitigate the threat of absolute reliance on a single economic partner.

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