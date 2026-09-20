Mumbai BMW Crash Caught On Camera: Three Dead, One Injured After Accident On Coastal Road

Three people were killed and one critically injured after a speeding black BMW crashed on Mumbai's Coastal Road in the early hours of Sunday. The accident took place around 5:20 am near Lotus Jetty, opposite Lala Lajpatrai College, after the driver allegedly lost control while travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali. The car hit a boundary wall before falling off a bridge, according to police.

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All four occupants of the car were immediately rushed to the nearby civic-run Nair Hospital, where three of them were declared dead, PTI reported. Two of the deceased have been identified as Shanay Gajjal (21) and Dhirya Seth (17). Another male victim who was brought dead is believed to be aged around 25 and is yet to be identified, an official said.

The fourth occupant, an unidentified male aged around 20, sustained severe injuries and is currently admitted in a critical condition in the hospital's trauma ward, the official stated.

There was extensive damage to the vehicle. The roof was pushed inward, the windshield was shattered, the front end was completely crushed, the bumper was torn off, internal components of the vehicle were exposed and the vehicle also tore through a signboard hanging from the bridge.

The details about the extent of the damage to the vehicle indicate the force of the impact, but the exact speed of the BMW has not been established in the available reports.

The police are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the accident. The preliminary account is that the driver allegedly lost control, after which the BMW hit the boundary wall and went off the bridge. The available reports do not yet establish whether factors such as alcohol, mechanical failure, road conditions or a specific speed were involved.

The crash came weeks after Mumbai Police registered a case against six to seven supercars over alleged racing in a Coastal Road tunnel. According to the report, the vehicles included a Lamborghini, a BMW M2 and a BMW Z4.

The cases were registered for negligent driving and endangering life or personal safety under Sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

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