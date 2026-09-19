Mumbai-Goa Highway Horror: Chemical Tanker Falls Into 250-Foot Gorge Near Ratnagiri

A chemical tanker travelling from Goa plunged into a gorge estimated to be 200-250 feet deep near Bhoste Ghat in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. The accident took place on the Mumbai-Goa Highway after the tanker reportedly veered off the road near the Bhoste Ghat section, IANS reported.

A video posted by IANS on X shows the tanker lying at the edge of the steep slope, with the area cordoned off.

The accident reportedly occurred at a difficult bend in the Bhoste Ghat section of the highway. Prahaar reported that the driver lost control of the tanker, following which the vehicle overturned. The impact was severe enough for the main chemical tank to become detached from the vehicle and fall down the gorge.

The available report does not confirm whether anyone was injured during the accident. It also does not specify which chemical the tanker was carrying or whether any chemical leaked following the crash.

ALSO READ: Nagpur Accident: Woman Rams Speeding Vehicle Into Several Pedestrians, Seven Injured

Because the tanker/container was carrying chemicals and had fallen into a deep gorge, the incident raised concerns about public safety and possible chemical exposure. Authorities were reported to be assessing the situation and the condition of the tank.

Bhoste Ghat is located on NH-66 which connects Mumbai with Goa and passes through Ratnagiri. The Ratnagiri District Disaster Management Plan identifies Bhoste Ghat among the landslide-prone locations along the highway.

Further details about the accident including possible casualties or injuries, and the circumstances leading to the crash are awaited subject to investigation.

ALSO READ: Thrissur Car Accident: Eight Students Dead After Vehicle Crashes Into Parked Lorry

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.