PM Modi Says Developed Nations' Per Capita Carbon Emissions Six Times Higher Than India's

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said developed countries' per capita carbon emissions were six times higher than India's as he called for a fairer assessment of developing nations' responsibility for global emissions.

Addressing the International Conference on "The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics", Modi said India's per capita carbon emissions remained less than half the global average.

"The responsibility for carbon emissions has often been unfairly placed on developing countries," he said, adding that India had consistently presented the historical disparity in emissions on global platforms.

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The prime minister urged Indians to demonstrate similar resolve while communicating the country's position on climate and environmental issues.

Modi said India had made progress across environment-related sectors over the past 12 years, with renewable energy playing a key role in its environmental protection efforts.

India was the only Group of 20 nation to fulfil all its commitments under the COP21 climate summit in Paris ahead of schedule, he said. The country's performance in expanding non-fossil fuel use and solar energy capacity, as well as curbing carbon emissions, was being discussed positively worldwide, he added.

The prime minister also highlighted India-led international initiatives, including the "One Sun, One World, One Grid" vision, the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Global Biofuel Alliance, the International Big Cat Alliance and Mission LiFE, or Lifestyle for Environment.

Each of these platforms reflected India's commitment to climate action and environmental protection, Modi said.

He also referred to the book Convenient Action: Continuity for Change, which was launched during COP21 in Paris, saying India had presented its traditions and their role in supporting environmental sustainability to the world.

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