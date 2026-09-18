20th Rozgar Mela: PM Modi To Distribute Over 51,000 Job Letters

More than 51,000 young recruits are set to receive appointment letters from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 20th edition of the Rozgar Mela on September 19, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

The appointment letters will be handed over at 12:30 pm through video conferencing, following which Modi will address the newly selected candidates.

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The Rozgar Mela will be organised simultaneously at 45 locations across the country, with candidates set to join various ministries and departments of the Government of India.

According to the PMO, the recruits will take up positions across departments including the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services and Ministry of Defence.

The government has positioned the Rozgar Mela as part of its efforts to expand employment opportunities for young people and increase their participation in the country's development.

With the latest edition, the government said the cumulative number of youth receiving appointment letters through the Rozgar Mela will reach around 12.75 lakh.

The Rozgar Mela initiative was launched as a government-wide employment drive aimed at accelerating recruitment for vacant posts across central government organisations and departments.

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The 20th edition comes amid the government's continued emphasis on public-sector recruitment and employment generation for India's youth.

The PMO said the initiative is intended to provide meaningful opportunities to young people while strengthening their role in the country's development process.

The event will be held across multiple centres, allowing newly appointed candidates from different parts of the country to participate in the programme simultaneously.

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