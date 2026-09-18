PM Modi Receives Call From UAE President Amid Ongoing West Asia Tensions

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to wish him on his birthday, with the two leaders also discussing ways to expand the countries' Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The two leaders discussed ways to broaden cooperation between India and the UAE, with a focus on energy, defence, technology, investment and healthcare.

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The conversation comes as India and the UAE continue to broaden economic and strategic engagement, with cooperation spanning trade, investments, energy security and emerging technologies.

Sheikh Mohamed also congratulated Prime Minister Modi on India's successful presidency of BRICS.

Modi expressed appreciation for the UAE's participation and cooperation during India's BRICS presidency.

He particularly acknowledged the participation of UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the BRICS Summit and thanked the UAE for its partnership in helping India achieve substantive outcomes during its presidency.

The leaders also discussed the evolving situation in West Asia, the PMO said.

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They reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation and coordination on regional issues, with a focus on promoting peace, security and stability in West Asia.

The latest conversation underscores the expanding scope of India-UAE ties, which have increasingly acquired significance across economic, energy and strategic domains.

The two countries have maintained high-level engagement in recent years, with both sides seeking to deepen cooperation across traditional sectors as well as emerging areas such as technology and investment.

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