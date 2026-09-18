Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone To Reunite For The Intern Remake After Piku

Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone are set to reunite for a much-awaited project that has remained in development for several years. The film marks another collaboration between the two actors after their memorable pairing in Piku.

The Intern Remake Set To Begin Production

Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone are expected to return to the screen together in the Hindi remake of The Intern. The project was announced in 2021 and is based on the Hollywood film of the same name, which starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. However, the Hindi adaptation faced delays before moving forward again.

According to reports, the remake is now set to begin production. The development comes after Deepika returned to acting following a break during which she focused on production-related work.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | VIBE Box Office Collection Day 1: Kunal Kemmu Comedy Records Slow Start — Check Earnings

Amit Sharma Reveals His Approach To The Remake

Director Amit Sharma has indicated that his version of The Intern will not be a scene-by-scene recreation of the original. Speaking about the project, Sharma said, “My take on The Intern won't be an exact replica of the original. What is the point of remaking a film if you can't take it in a different direction?”

He added that his version will take the story in a different direction.

The project initially had Rishi Kapoor attached to the role that Amitabh Bachchan is now set to play. Following Kapoor's death, Bachchan was brought on board for the part.

Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan's Upcoming Films

Deepika Padukone is gearing up for Siddharth Anand's King, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026. She will also feature in Atlee's Raaka alongside Allu Arjun.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan, which released in 2024. He also served as the narrator for Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur. The veteran actor is set to reprise his role as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2, alongside Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.

ALSO READ | Not Dhurandhar, Marathi Film Gondhal Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2027 Strap Line

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.