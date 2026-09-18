VIBE Box Office Collection Day 1: Kunal Kemmu Comedy Records Slow Start — Check Earnings

Kunal Kemmu's directorial VIBE has opened to a slow start at the box office. The Hindi action-comedy, which marks Kemmu's return to the director's chair after Madgaon Express, was released in theatres on September 18.

The film, which also stars Preity Zinta and Sparsh Shrivastava, has recorded limited occupancy across India on its opening day so far.

Box Office Collection Day 1

VIBE has recorded Rs 15 lakh net in India on Day 1 so far, according to Sacnilk. The film is currently running across 1,150 shows in India. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 18 lakh, while the net collection is Rs 15 lakh so far. The final Day 1 collection is yet to be reported.

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The Hindi 2D version recorded 6% overall occupancy, with 6% in the morning. Occupancy figures for the afternoon, evening and night shows are not available yet, according to the report.

Delhi NCR led the film's occupancy with 10% across 440 shows so far. It was followed by Pune, Jaipur and Chennai, which recorded 8% occupancy each. Mumbai registered 7% occupancy across 328 shows.

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About VIBE

VIBE is a Hindi action-comedy directed by Kunal Kemmu. The film follows two inseparable friends whose ordinary lives spiral into an unpredictable, high-energy adventure, pushing their survival instincts and friendship to the limit.

The film stars Kunal Kemmu, Preity Zinta and Sparsh Shrivastava in major roles. Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav are also part of the cast.

VIBE released in theatres on September 18, 2026.

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