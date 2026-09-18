Days After 'Mr Singh' Post, Sikh Truck Driver Stabbed 17 Times In US

A Sikh truck driver was stabbed 17 times in the US after a man allegedly followed him into a bathroom and attacked him without warning, leaving him seriously injured and hospitalised.

Speaking from his hospital bed, the driver, who asked to be identified only by his last name, Singh, out of fear for his safety, said he remains shaken by the violence and cannot understand why he was targeted.

"I don't know why this happened. I don't know why they attack[ed] me," he told US-based news organisation NPR.

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According to Singh, the attack unfolded early Sunday at a rest area in southern Wyoming.

He said he had stopped to use the restroom when he noticed a man behind him but did not think much of it. Moments later, the man allegedly attacked him, beating him before pulling out a knife and stabbing him repeatedly across his body, including his neck.

After the attacker fled, Singh managed to make his way outside, where he collapsed from blood loss and waited for help.

The attack comes days after criticism of a now-deleted Department of Homeland Security social media post that depicted an Indian truck driver and used the surname "Singh," prompting accusations of stereotyping from members of the South Asian community.

The post, shared on 9 September, carried the caption "Get off our roads. You don't know how to drive Mr. Singh."

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Singh said a Hispanic family at the rest area came to his aid and helped save his life, rushing to assist him and seeking emergency medical help until first responders arrived.

"They gave me second life," he said. As of Wednesday night, he remained hospitalised, recovering from multiple lacerations as well as injuries to his chest and ribs, according to NPR.

Authorities have arrested 45-year-old Andrew Kris Bzdak in connection with the stabbing. According to charging documents obtained by NPR, Bzdak has been charged with attempted first-degree murder; the documents did not identify a motive or explain what may have led to the alleged assault.

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The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office and local prosecutors did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi condemned the attack, saying he was horrified by the violence and concerned about rising hate directed at Sikh and South Asian Americans, linking the incident to the DHS post.

Representative Mike Thompson also condemned the stabbing, calling for a thorough investigation and for those responsible to be held accountable.

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