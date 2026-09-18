Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Early Bird Deals Teased — Bank Discounts And More

Flipkart has announced the dates for its Big Billion Days 2026 sale in India. The main sale will begin on October 9, while Flipkart Plus, Flipkart Black and Flipkart Credit Card members will get early access from October 8.

The company made the announcement on its official website alongside its promotional campaign, “Luck Badal Sakta Hai, Yahan Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai”. Flipkart has also launched a dedicated page for the sale, where more details about upcoming deals are expected to appear.

ALSO READ | Itel Launched Muzik 450L: Price, Display, Battery And Key Specifications

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Flipkart Big Billion Days Bank Discounts

During the Flipkart sale, customers can get instant discounts of up to 10 per cent by paying with eligible Axis Bank or ICICI Bank cards. In addition, Flipkart's Super Money payment service is expected to offer 10 per cent cashback on the first transaction during the sale.

The exact discount and cashback amount will depend on the product, payment method and applicable offer conditions.

Deals And Offers Teased

The upcoming sale is expected to feature discounts across smartphones, laptops, televisions, home appliances, fashion and other categories. Flipkart has also teased special “TickTock” deals and dedicated “Brand Hours”, which may offer limited-time discounts on selected products. The company has not yet revealed the complete list of product prices or brand-specific offers.

ALSO READ | Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026: Dates Out, Bank Discounts & Deals Teased

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.