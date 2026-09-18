US Weighs Scaling Back Military Presence in Europe By 25,000 Troops

The Pentagon is weighing plans to pull at least 25,000 American troops out of Europe, a reduction that could shrink the US military footprint on the continent by almost a third, according to NBC News.

The plans under consideration could see the reduction reach up to 40,000 troops, the report said, citing current and former US and Western officials briefed on the discussions.

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The United States currently has roughly 80,000 troops deployed across Europe.

Germany, Italy and Spain, which host some of the largest US military deployments in Europe, could be among the countries affected by the proposed reductions.

The options are being examined as part of a six-month Pentagon review of the US military posture in Europe.

Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, head of US European Command and NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, is expected to present an initial assessment to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday, according to NBC.

The review is expected to consider changes involving US air, naval and ground forces, including the possibility of repositioning some troops toward NATO's eastern flank.

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Hegseth is expected to receive a final recommendation on November 6, after which any proposal would be presented to President Donald Trump, NBC reported.

The Trump administration has repeatedly called on European allies to take greater responsibility for their conventional defence, allowing the US to devote more military resources to other regions.

The potential drawdown has raised concerns among some US lawmakers and European governments, who have warned that a rapid reduction could weaken NATO's ability to deter Russia.

The review has also exposed a rift between the Pentagon and State Department, NBC News reported.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stepped in during June after the Pentagon moved to brief NATO defence ministers about the possibility of significant cuts to the US military presence in Europe.

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