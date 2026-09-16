Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026: Dates Out, Bank Discounts & Deals Teased

Flipkart is gearing up for its annual Big Billion Days sale, with the festive shopping event expected to begin on October 9, 2026. Flipkart Plus, Flipkart Black and Flipkart Credit Card members may get early access from October 8, according to GadgetsNow.

However, Flipkart has not officially confirmed the sale dates yet. Business Today reported that the October 9 date is based on a leaked teaser and should not be treated as final until the company makes an official announcement.

Bank Discounts And Offers

Flipkart's teaser has highlighted Axis Bank and ICICI Bank as banking partners for the upcoming sale. Goodreturns reported that eligible customers could receive a 10% instant discount on transactions made using selected cards from these banks.

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The exact discount limit, minimum purchase amount, eligible card types and offer validity have not yet been revealed. Customers should therefore check the applicable terms on the payment page before placing an order.

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Reports have also suggested that shoppers may get additional benefits through exchange offers, no-cost EMI options and special deals on selected products. However, the availability of these benefits could vary depending on the product, bank and payment method.

Deals Across Categories

The Big Billion Days sale is expected to feature discounts on smartphones, laptops, televisions, home appliances, fashion products and other electronics. Goodreturns mentioned brands such as Acer, Haier, JBL, TCL and Aristocrat in its coverage of the early sale teaser.

Flipkart has not yet revealed its complete product-wise discount list. Buyers should compare the final sale price with the product's regular selling price, as bank discounts and exchange benefits may be subject to separate conditions.

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With the sale date and detailed offers still being finalised, shoppers should wait for Flipkart's official announcement for confirmation of the schedule and applicable deals.

Flipkart is expected to reveal more details about the sale, including product offers, bank discount limits and the date when the sale will open to all shoppers, in the coming days.

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