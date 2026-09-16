US Fed Rate Decision: When, Where To Watch Kevin Warsh's Speech? September FOMC Meeting Time, What To Expect

Global financial markets are preparing for a potential turning point in US monetary policy, with the Federal Reserve set to wrap up its two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday.

Policymakers are widely anticipated to deliver a quarter-percentage-point interest rate increase, marking the central bank's first rate hike in over three years following prolonged inflationary pressures.

A quarter-point rate rise would take the Federal Reserve's federal funds target range to 3.75–4%, from the current 3.5–3.75%. The expected move follows data showing that consumer price pressures have remained stubborn, while a surge in global energy costs has added to inflation risks after emergency pipeline shutdowns in Saudi Arabia.

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According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders in interest rate futures are pricing in a 92.4% probability of a 25-basis-point hike, with only a 7.6% likelihood of rates remaining unchanged. A recent Reuters survey echoed this sentiment, showing that an 85% majority of economists (86 out of 101) expect the Fed to raise rates, with 53% forecasting at least one additional increase by March 2027.

Prominent market analysts emphasise that stronger economic indicators have constrained the central bank's room to manoeuvre. Stephen Juneau, senior US economist at Bank of America, noted that Chair Kevin Warsh "kind of boxed himself into where the data needed to be very soft for the Fed not to follow through with a hike", reported Reuters.

Thierry Wizman and Gareth Berry, global macro strategists at Macquarie, highlighted the diplomatic balancing act facing the central bank chief. "Kevin Warsh has a conundrum," they wrote in a research note. They explained that Warsh must weigh political appeals for lower borrowing costs against internal committee sentiment favouring a rate hike, concluding that Warsh is likeliest to "go with the internal flow and accede to the majority's wishes for a hike".

Beyond the rate verdict itself, investors will scrutinise the Fed's updated Summary of Economic Projections and "dot plot" chart for vital clues regarding projected interest rate trajectories.

US Fed Rate Decision: September FOMC Meeting Date And Time

The Federal Reserve's September FOMC interest rate decision will be officially announced on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:30 p.m. IST).

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US Fed Rate Decision: When And Where To Watch Kevin Warsh's Speech

Following the announcement of the rate decision and monetary policy statement, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh will hold his post-meeting press conference half an hour later at 2:30 p.m. ET (12 a.m. IST on Sept. 17).

The press conference will be streamed live on the social media handles of the Federal Reserve on platforms such as X and YouTube.

NDTV Profit will also stream the FOMC press conference on its YouTube channel.

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