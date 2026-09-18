Zimbabwe Vs Australia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AUS vs ZIM 2nd ODI Online

Zimbabwe Vs Australia 2nd ODI Latest: Toss Update And Playing XI

Zimbabwe have won the toss and have opted to field.

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Matt Renshaw, Oliver Peake, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Billy Stanlake

Australia bring in Josh Hazlewood and Billy Stanlaken in place of Xavier Bartlett And Spencer Johnson

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Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Brendan Taylor(w), Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza(c), Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Newman Nyamhuri, Blessing Muzarabani

No changes for Zimbabwe.

Australia take on Zimbabwe in the second ODI at Harare Sports Club on Sept. 18, with the visitors looking to seal the three-match series. Australia gained the upper hand in the opening match on Sept. 15, securing a 59-run win.

Zimbabwe Vs Australia 2nd ODI: Date And Time

The Zimbabwe Vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be played on Sept. 18 from 1 p.m. IST onwards.

Zimbabwe Vs Australia 2nd ODI: Venue

Zimbabwe Vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Zimbabwe Vs Australia 2nd ODI: Live Telecast

The Zimbabwe Vs Australia 2nd ODI match will not be available on live TV in India.

Zimbabwe Vs Australia 2nd ODI: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the Zimbabwe Vs Australia 2nd ODI match live on the FanCode app and website.

Zimbabwe Vs Australia: Preview

A century from Matt Renshaw helped Australia post 294 for 8 and take a 1-0 advantage in the three-match series. The left-hander produced an impressive 109 off 94 balls for his first ODI hundred, while Cooper Connolly's 51 proved vital after a shaky start from the Australian top order. Zimbabwe fought back during the run chase as Craig Ervine struck 59 and skipper Sikandar Raza followed with 57.

Nathan Ellis proved the difference with a superb display of pace and movement, claiming a career-best 5 for 31. His spell brought Zimbabwe's chase to an end, with the hosts bowled out for 235 in 45.1 overs.

The defeat offered little to celebrate for Zimbabwe, but individual achievements provided a bright spot. Newman Nyamhuri, aged 20, delivered a standout performance with 5 for 62, setting a new record as Zimbabwe's youngest bowler to claim five wickets in an ODI. Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor also reached a significant milestone by overtaking Sachin Tendulkar's record for the longest ODI career.

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Australia vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI: Squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brendan Taylor, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Ernest Masuku, Graeme Cremer, Innocent Kaia, Newman Nyamhuri, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere

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