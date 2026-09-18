Not Dhurandhar, Marathi Film Gondhal Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2027

Marathi film Gondhal has been selected as India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards, ending speculation around contenders including Dhurandhar and Hanuman Ansh. The Film Federation of India (FFI) announced the selection in Mumbai on Friday, September 18.

Directed by Santosh Davakhar, Gondhal was chosen by the FFI jury from a field of 33 films competing for India's official submission in the International Feature Film category.

The list of contenders included Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Hanuman Ansh, Border 2, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Haq, 120 Bahadur, Gandhi Talks, Bison Kalaamadan, Ikkis, Peddi, Deool Band 2 and Shape of Momo, among others.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh Overtakes Dhurandhar Films' Combined Day 40 Earnings In Box Office

FFI president Abhay Sinha, secretary Dharmendra Mehra, treasurer Sangram Shirke, patron TP Agarwal, vice-president Hirachand, Nishant Ujjwal and chairman P Sheshadri were present at the announcement.

What Is Gondhal About?

Starring Kishor Kadam, Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Nishad Bhoir and Anuj Prabhu, Gondhal draws its story from the traditional Maharashtrian Gondhal ritual, a night-long folk performance featuring music, dance and mythology.

The film begins around a wedding celebration but gradually develops into a darker story involving desire, jealousy, betrayal and long-buried tensions within a village.

Gondhal marks Davakhar's feature-film debut. It premiered at the International Film Festival of India in Goa, where it received the Silver Peacock for Special Jury recognition.

Its theatrical performance, however, was more subdued. The film was released in November 2025 and recorded limited box-office numbers, according to trade reports.

ALSO READ: Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan Starrer Sees Muted Week 1

Gondhal's Oscars Journey

Being selected as India's official entry does not guarantee a nomination at the Academy Awards. Gondhal will now enter the Academy's International Feature Film selection process.

The Academy will first announce a 15-film shortlist before the final five nominees are selected. The 99th Academy Awards are scheduled to be held on March 14, 2027.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.