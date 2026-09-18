Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan Starrer Sees Muted Week 1

Haiwaan continues to see a muted response at the box office. The Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer is set to enter its second week after a slow start. The film arrived in theatres amid high expectations, as it marks Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's reunion on screen after 17 years.

Box Office Collection Day 7

On Day 7, Haiwaan collected a net of Rs 55 lakh in India across 2,839 shows, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. This takes the film's total India net collection to Rs 9.85 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 11.76 crore. Day 7 collection represents no change from its Day 6 net collection.

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Overseas, the film has collected a total of Rs 10 lakh in gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 15.11 crore.

The Hindi 2D version registered 10.78% overall occupancy. The morning shows registered 5.92% occupancy, followed by 11.62% in the afternoon. The evening occupancy stood at 8.69%, while the night shows recorded 12%, according to Sacnilk.

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Box Office Journey

Haiwaan opened with Rs 3 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 2.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 1.85 crore on Day 3. Collections then dropped to Rs 70 lakh on Day 4, with the film earning the same amount on Day 5. On Day 6, the film collected Rs 55 lakh.

About Haiwan

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan is a Hindi action-crime thriller movie. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, along with Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher and Sharib Hashmi. Mohanlal also makes a cameo appearance.

The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films. The film was released in cinemas on September 11, 2026.

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