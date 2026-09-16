Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Starrer Sees No Growth, Check Earnings

Haiwaan continues to face a tough run at the box office, with the action thriller seeing limited growth since its release. The Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer has remained below the Rs 1 crore mark on the weekdays, making the coming days crucial for the film to sustain its theatrical run.

Day 5 Box Office Collection

Haiwaan collected Rs 70 Lakh net in India on Day 5. With this, its India net collection has reached Rs 8.75 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 10.46 crore, as per Sacnilk.

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The film added Rs 0.15 crore from overseas markets on Tuesday, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 3.15 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 13.61 crore.

Box Office Journey

Haiwaan opened with Rs 3 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 2.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 1.85 crore on Day 3. Collections then dropped to Rs 0.70 crore on Day 4, with the film earning the same amount on Day 5.

The film has collected Rs 8.75 crore in India after five days.

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About The Film

Released on September 11, Haiwaan is a Hindi action thriller directed by Priyadarshan and a remake of the Malayalam film Oppam.

The story follows Shyam, a blind caretaker who is framed for the murder of retired Judge Pradhan. As ruthless killer Parshuram searches for Pradhan's hidden daughter Nandini, Shyam escapes the police and sets out to protect her. His journey takes an unexpected turn when he uncovers a shocking secret about Nandini.

Akshay Kumar plays the role of Parshuram Gokhale, Saif Ali Khan plays Shyam Rane, Boman Irani as Judge Pradhan in the film. The cast also includes Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Sharib Hashmi. It has a runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes and carries a U/A certificate.

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