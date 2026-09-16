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Groww Shares Slump Nearly 5% After Major Block Deal

The shares fell to a low of Rs 188.40 apiece, but later pared some losses to trade 3.7% lower at Rs 190.20 as of 11:05 a.m.

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Groww Shares Slump Nearly 5% After Major Block Deal
Groww shares fall after block deal.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd
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Shares of Groww-parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures were part of a steep selloff on Wednesday, September 16 and declined 4.65% on the NSE post a sizeable block trade in the counter.

Close to 10.07 crore shares, representing roughly 1.6% of the company's outstanding equity, were reportedly traded through the block deal.

The deal came amid reports that Peak XV Partners Investments VI-1 and Sequoia Capital Global Growth Fund III - US/India Annex Fund, L.P. were seeking to offload part of their stake in the counter. 

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The shares may have been sold at a floor price of Rs 191.45 apiece, according to media reports. The reported deal price was lower than Billionbrains Garage Ventures' previous closing level.

The shares fell to a low of Rs 188.40 apiece, but later pared some losses to trade 3.7% lower at Rs 190.20 as of 11:05 a.m. on the NSE. 

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