FMCG Stocks Surge: Nestle India, ITC, HUL, Patanjali Foods Shares Jump Over 3%

FMCG stocks traded higher on Wednesday, with buying interest seen across major consumer names. The Nifty FMCG index emerged as the top sectoral gainer, rising as much as 1.5% during early trade.

Nestle India, ITC, Tata Consumer Products, Patanjali Foods, Marico and Colgate-Palmolive India were among the top gainers on the Nifty FMCG index, advancing as much as 3%.

Other stocks, including Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Godrej Consumer Products, Dabur India, Britannia Industries and United Spirits, also traded higher, contributing to the gains in the sector.

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FMCG Stocks Gain As Market Rebounds

The gains in FMCG stocks came amid a recoevry in the Indian stock market after the Nifty 50 fell 1.19% in the previous session. The benchmark had ended Tuesday at a five-month low, making Wednesday's broader market rebound a supportive factor for consumer stocks.

The FMCG sector also remained relatively resilient during the previous session, helping attract buying interest as the market recovered.

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Festive Demand Adds To FMCG Sentiment

For FMCG companies, the upcoming Navratri-to-Diwali period is particularly important as consumption of packaged foods, beverages, personal care products and other household goods typically receives a seasonal boost.

Expectations of stronger consumption, alongside recent changes aimed at improving affordability, are therefore providing an additional positive backdrop for the sector.

However, the broader market continues to face risks from elevated crude oil prices and uncertainty around the US Federal Reserve's policy decision.

The gains came as FMCG counters participated in the broader market rebound, while expectations of stronger consumption ahead of the festive season added to the positive sentiment around the sector.

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