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FMCG Stocks Surge: Nestle India, ITC, HUL, Patanjali Foods Shares Jump Over 3%

FMCG stocks extended gains in early Wednesday trade as expectations of stronger festive consumption added to sentiment, with major names including Nestle India and Colgate-Palmolive India advancing.

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FMCG Stocks Surge: Nestle India, ITC, HUL, Patanjali Foods Shares Jump Over 3%
Nifty FMCG index gained as much as 1.5%.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit/AI Generated
  • FMCG stocks led gains with the Nifty FMCG index rising up to 1.5% in early trade
  • Top gainers included Nestle India, ITC, Tata Consumer, Patanjali Foods, and Marico
  • FMCG sector showed resilience amid a broader market rebound from a five-month low
Can festive season sales sustain this rally in FMCG stocks?

FMCG stocks traded higher on Wednesday, with buying interest seen across major consumer names. The Nifty FMCG index emerged as the top sectoral gainer, rising as much as 1.5% during early trade.

Nestle India, ITC, Tata Consumer Products, Patanjali Foods, Marico and Colgate-Palmolive India were among the top gainers on the Nifty FMCG index, advancing as much as 3%.

Other stocks, including Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Godrej Consumer Products, Dabur India, Britannia Industries and United Spirits, also traded higher, contributing to the gains in the sector.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

FMCG Stocks Gain As Market Rebounds

The gains in FMCG stocks came amid a recoevry in the Indian stock market after the Nifty 50 fell 1.19% in the previous session. The benchmark had ended Tuesday at a five-month low, making Wednesday's broader market rebound a supportive factor for consumer stocks.

The FMCG sector also remained relatively resilient during the previous session, helping attract buying interest as the market recovered.

Also Read: Nestle India Shares Jump Over 2% On Nuvama's Bullish Growth Forecast, 'Buy' Rating

Festive Demand Adds To FMCG Sentiment

For FMCG companies, the upcoming Navratri-to-Diwali period is particularly important as consumption of packaged foods, beverages, personal care products and other household goods typically receives a seasonal boost.

Expectations of stronger consumption, alongside recent changes aimed at improving affordability, are therefore providing an additional positive backdrop for the sector.

However, the broader market continues to face risks from elevated crude oil prices and uncertainty around the US Federal Reserve's policy decision.

The gains came as FMCG counters participated in the broader market rebound, while expectations of stronger consumption ahead of the festive season added to the positive sentiment around the sector.

Also Read: ITC Share Price Today: Cigarette Prices Hiked Again; Stock Jumps 2%

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