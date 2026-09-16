TCS, Infosys, HCLTech Among Six IT Stocks On Nirmal Bang's 'Sell' List — Details Inside

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Nirmal Bang Report

Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang has maintained its underweight stance on the IT sector with Sell rating on Tata Consultancy Services Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, and LTIMindree and Hold rating on Coforge, Persistent Systens, and Mphasis.

Terminal value still lies in a leaner, AI-native services construct (NVIDIA's framing: 'intelligence' at ~50% of SDE cost), but the path there is painful and front-loaded.

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Large cap IT services, excluding Tech Mahindra posted a disappointing average sequential constant currency growth of 0%, this was expected and was highlighted in the brokerage's Q4 FY26 review note.

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At the other end, mid cap IT services did better than their large cap peers, in line with expectations, with a smaller market share to defend. They also benefitted by capturing deals, which they could not bid for earlier, by leveraging the AI lead delivery model.

According to Nirmal Bang, Indian IT services and technology worldwide is entering a phase where risks emerge simultaneously from both the ends of the current AI technology cycle.

In case one, accelerated AI adoption will begin to compress traditional services demand and reshape delivery models.

In case two, if AI fails to scale or deliver tangible returns, technology budgets globally are likely to tighten meaningfully.

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