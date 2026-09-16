Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 12: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Nears Rs 200 Crore Mark In India

Mirzapur The Movie maintained its pace at the box office on Day 12, holding steady after a strong second weekend. The film has seen some slowdown on the weekdays but continues to draw audiences in its second week.

Day 12 Box Office Collection

Mirzapur The Movie collected Rs 5.50 crore net in India on Day 12, with no change from its previous day collection. Its India net collection has now reached Rs 195.70 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 233.14 crore, as per Sacnilk.

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The film earned another Rs 1 crore from overseas markets on Day 12, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 48 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 281.14 crore.

Day-Wise Collection

The Jitendra Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer opened with Rs 25.75 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 32 crore on Day 2 and Rs 36 crore on Day 3. Its collections then declined during the weekdays, with the film earning Rs 16 crore on Day 4, Rs 15.60 crore on Day 5, Rs 12.55 crore on Day 6 and Rs 10.55 crore on Day 7, taking its first-week total to Rs 148.45 crore.

The film collected Rs 9.50 crore on Day 8 before showing a strong second-weekend performance. It earned Rs 13.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 13.25 crore on Day 10. The film then slowed down during the weekdays, collecting Rs 5.50 crore each on Day 11 and Day 12.

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About The Film

Released on September 4, Mirzapur The Movie is an action-crime thriller based on the popular streaming franchise. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film has been released in Hindi and Telugu. It has a runtime of 3 hours and 17 minutes and carries an A certificate.

The film stars Jitendra Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Sonal Chauhan and Shweta Tripathi, among others.

The story continues the battle for Mirzapur's throne as old enemies return and new threats emerge. Several contenders fight for control of the city's criminal underworld, bringing rivalries, blood debts and power struggles back into focus.

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