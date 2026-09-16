Glass Wall Systems Makes Strong Debut As Shares List At 7% Premium Over Issue Price

Glass Wall Systems share make a strong debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday, Sept. 16 as the stokc listed at 6.6% premium over the issue price. The stock listed at Rs 194 on the NSE, representing a 6.59% premium over the IPO price of Rs 182 per share. On the BSE, the scrip is listed at Rs 190.10, up 4.45% from the IPO issue price.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Glass Wall Systems received a strong response from investors as the public issue was subscribed 81.65 times on the final day of bidding on Sept. 10. It received bids for 134.37 crore shares against 1.65 crore shares on offer. Glass Wall Systems IPO was a book build issue of Rs 427.89 crore. The issue was a combination of fresh issue of 32.97 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 60 crore and offer for sale of 2.02 crore shares worth Rs 367.89 crore.

The final price band for the IPO was set between Rs 172 and Rs 182 per share. Retail investors were required to bid for a minimum lot size of 82 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14,924 at the upper end of the price band. IIFL Capital Services Ltd. was the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. was the registrar of the issue.

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Incorporated in 2002, Glass Wall Systems (India) Ltd, is a facade solutions and fenestration provider. It operates in the domestic and overseas markets like the United States of America and Australia. As of financial year 2025-26, it has completed 158 projects. The company plans to use the net proceeds for the funding capital expenditure requirement for setting up of a glass processing unit as part of planned backward integration of the company at Vile Bhagad Facility (Rs 60 crore). The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

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