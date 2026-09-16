Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 6: Soori Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Amid Sharp Drop

Mandaadi saw a sharp drop in collections on its first Tuesday after a strong opening stretch. The Soori-starrer recorded a 60.9% decline on Day 6 from the previous day but has now crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India.

Day 6 Box Office Collection

Mandaadi collected Rs 4.40 crore net in India on Day 6. With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 50.25 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 58.78 crore, as per Sacnilk figures.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The film added Rs 1.50 crore from overseas markets on Tuesday, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 10.65 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 69.43 crore.

The Tamil version contributed Rs 3.40 crore to the day's India net collection, while the Telugu version added Rs 1 crore.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Mandaadi recorded a gross collection of Rs 5.15 crore across India on Day 6. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed Rs 1.10 crore, while Tamil Nadu was the biggest contributor with Rs 3.50 crore. Karnataka added Rs 30 lakh, followed by Rs 17 lakh from Kerala and Rs 8 lakh from the rest of India.

Day-Wise Collection

Mandaadi opened with Rs 4.85 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 6.70 crore on Day 2. The film picked up strongly over the weekend, earning Rs 10 crore on Day 3 and Rs 13.05 crore on Day 4. It then collected Rs 11.25 crore on Day 5 before dropping to Rs 4.40 crore on Day 6.

ALSO READ: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT Releases This Week: Thudakkam, Irumudi & More

About The Film

Released on September 10, Mandaadi is a Tamil-Telugu action film directed by Pugazhendhi Mathimaran. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 34 minutes and carries a UA certificate.

The cast includes Soori, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar, Suhas, Ravindra Vijay, Mahima Nambiar and Kritika Balasubramanian.

The story follows the fierce rivalry between the teams led by Kaali and Saattaappuli as they compete in a traditional sailboat race in South India. The film features cinematography by S. R. Kathiir, music by GV Prakash Kumar and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav.

ALSO READ: Reacher Season 4 Finale Release: Recap, Plot, When, Where To Watch Episode 8 — All You Need To Know

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.