Jewellery Stock In Focus: PC Jeweller Share Price Tanks 9%. Know Why

PC Jeweller Share price Today: PC Jeweller shares came under heavy selling pressure on Wednesday, with the scrip falling as much as 8.52% to hit an intraday low of Rs 11.81 on the BSE.

At 10:16 am, PC Jeweller share price was trading 6.74% lower at Rs 12.04 apiece. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.34% higher at 74,255 levels.

The sharp decline in PC Jeweller comes amid profit booking across the small-cap space, with investors seen paring positions in stocks that have witnessed a strong run-up.

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“PC Jeweller is seeing some profit booking after the sharp run-up in the stock. We are also seeing selling pressure across the ID and small-cap space, with investors choosing to book profits in several stocks that had rallied significantly. The weakness in PC Jeweller appears to be part of this broader profit-booking trend in the small-cap segment,” said Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities.

Trading activity in the stock was also strong on Wednesday. On the BSE, 129.37 lakh shares worth Rs 15.58 crore had changed hands, while 2,081.20 lakh shares worth Rs 257.24 crore were traded on the NSE.

PC Jeweller is an Indian jewellery retailer and manufacturer, founded in 2005 and headquartered in New Delhi.

The company sells hallmarked gold, diamond, polki, kundan, silver and gemstone jewellery, with a strong focus on bridal and everyday collections.

It operates through standalone stores, franchise outlets and its online platform, while also serving international markets through exports.

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