Ed Sheeran Faces Backlash For Dropping Macklemore From Tour Over 'Free Palestine' Remarks

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is facing growing backlash online after rapper Macklemore was removed from the US leg of his Loop Tour following his pro-Palestinian remarks on stage.
The development comes after Macklemore, who is best known for his hit 2012 song Thrift Shop, said on Monday that Sheeran and his team dropped him from the event after facing ultimatums from American businessman Robert Kraft and other stadium owners over his political advocacy.
The move has sparked anger among some fans, with several calling for a boycott of Sheeran's music and concerts. Some have also claimed to have blocked the singer on Spotify and other streaming platforms.
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Macklemore Gets Support
Following the announcement, Macklemore received support with several public figures weighing in on the rapper's exit. Greta Thunberg and Zara Larsson were among those who showed support for Macklemore following his removal from the tour.
Greta commented on his Instagram post, writing, “Full solidarity and free Palestine. Artists' very active silence in the face of injustice and genocide will not be forgotten.”
Several people criticised Sheeran for not taking a stand.
It's so incredibly disappointing that Macklemore, my constituent, was removed from Ed Sheeran's tour because of his comments in support of the Palestinian people.— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) September 14, 2026
We should all be outraged that powerful people are more upset about what an artist says than the displacement,…
We know who Ed Sheeran is now.— liam cunningham (@liamcunningham1) September 14, 2026
Real artists choose courage not complicity.@edsheeran https://t.co/fAgpjsN0QA— State of Palestine (@Palestine_UN) September 15, 2026
Remember the biggest victims of so-called ‘cancel culture' have always been Palestinians and supporters of Palestinians. https://t.co/9EKV9H0iTI— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 14, 2026
Speaking out for human rights should never be silenced. https://t.co/yLnjzCU0ov— Amnesty International USA (@amnestyusa) September 14, 2026
Admire your courage @macklemore! https://t.co/6B8SHuMt42— Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) September 14, 2026
Much respect, Macklemore! Your voice and your stance mean a lot. Keep speaking up, and may God bless you.https://t.co/ReBqmGJUYT— Adi Alardah (@alardah91) September 7, 2026
Even if you disagree with his message, he has a Constitutional protection to say it.— Def Noodles (@defnoodlesreal) September 7, 2026
If you don't like it, then leave.
Ed Sheeran has not publicly commented on the matter. His US tour is scheduled to resume in Philadelphia on September 19, without Macklemore on the remaining dates.
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What Macklemore Said?
Macklemore, whose real name is Benjamin Haggerty, performed at Sheeran's concert at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5. During his first appearance, he told the crowd that one of the reasons he wanted to join the tour was to use stadium stages to say "Free Palestine". He then performed Hind's Hall, his song criticising Israel's military action in Gaza, while footage of the destruction played on the screen.
His comments drew criticism from Jewish groups, including StopAntisemitism, which accused him of bringing anti-Israel messaging into a Sheeran concert. The Israeli-American Council also launched a petition calling for his removal, arguing that the event was a concert rather than a political rally.
Wanting all humans to be treated equal should never be controversial. pic.twitter.com/BOJ9xMoIZn— Macklemore (@macklemore) September 7, 2026
Macklemore addressed the criticism during his second performance, speaking directly to Jewish members of the audience. He said that criticism of Israel and opposition to what he called genocide should not be treated as criticism of Jewish people.
Messina Touring Group, promoter of the US leg, said several venues had informed them that they would not allow Macklemore to perform. The promoter said this could have resulted in cancelled shows affecting hundreds of thousands of fans. Macklemore had eight shows remaining.
Macklemore said taking a stand had cost him professional opportunities, including money, sponsorships, brand deals and performances.
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