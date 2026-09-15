Ed Sheeran Faces Backlash For Dropping Macklemore From Tour Over 'Free Palestine' Remarks

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is facing growing backlash online after rapper Macklemore was removed from the US leg of his Loop Tour following his pro-Palestinian remarks on stage.

The development comes after Macklemore, who is best known for his hit 2012 song Thrift Shop, said on Monday that Sheeran and his team dropped him from the event after facing ultimatums from American businessman Robert Kraft and other stadium owners over his political advocacy.

The move has sparked anger among some fans, with several calling for a boycott of Sheeran's music and concerts. Some have also claimed to have blocked the singer on Spotify and other streaming platforms.

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Macklemore Gets Support

Following the announcement, Macklemore received support with several public figures weighing in on the rapper's exit. Greta Thunberg and Zara Larsson were among those who showed support for Macklemore following his removal from the tour.

Greta commented on his Instagram post, writing, “Full solidarity and free Palestine. Artists' very active silence in the face of injustice and genocide will not be forgotten.”

Several people criticised Sheeran for not taking a stand.

Ed Sheeran has not publicly commented on the matter. His US tour is scheduled to resume in Philadelphia on September 19, without Macklemore on the remaining dates.

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What Macklemore Said?

Macklemore, whose real name is Benjamin Haggerty, performed at Sheeran's concert at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5. During his first appearance, he told the crowd that one of the reasons he wanted to join the tour was to use stadium stages to say "Free Palestine". He then performed Hind's Hall, his song criticising Israel's military action in Gaza, while footage of the destruction played on the screen.

His comments drew criticism from Jewish groups, including StopAntisemitism, which accused him of bringing anti-Israel messaging into a Sheeran concert. The Israeli-American Council also launched a petition calling for his removal, arguing that the event was a concert rather than a political rally.

Macklemore addressed the criticism during his second performance, speaking directly to Jewish members of the audience. He said that criticism of Israel and opposition to what he called genocide should not be treated as criticism of Jewish people.

Messina Touring Group, promoter of the US leg, said several venues had informed them that they would not allow Macklemore to perform. The promoter said this could have resulted in cancelled shows affecting hundreds of thousands of fans. Macklemore had eight shows remaining.

Macklemore said taking a stand had cost him professional opportunities, including money, sponsorships, brand deals and performances.

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