Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Karthi Film Faces Another Dip As Opening Week Closes

Sardar 2 witnessed another slowdown at the box office as its theatrical run progressed into the seventh day on Wednesday.

Day 7 Box Office Collection

Sardar 2 earned Rs 1.06 crore on Day 7 at 11.5% occupancy across 2,342 shows in 402 cities. According to Track Tollywood, the film sold 87,245 tickets across 885 theatres, including 1 houseful and 82 fast-filling shows.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The latest collection was 8.5% lower than the Rs 1.16 crore earned on Day 6. The Tamil version earned Rs 62.81 lakh at 11% occupancy, while the Telugu version collected Rs 43.66 lakh with 12.2% occupancy.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 13: Film Remains Steady On Weekdays

Week-Wise Performance

TrackTollywood reports that Sardar 2 opened with Rs 4.77 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 2.84 crore on Day 2. The film remained steady over the weekend, collecting Rs 2.85 crore on Day 3 and Rs 2.82 crore on Day 4.

Its earnings then dropped to Rs 1.98 crore on Day 5 and Rs 1.16 crore on Day 6. On Day 7, the film added Rs 1.06 crore, taking its Week 1 collection to Rs 17.49 crore.

About Sardar 2

Sardar 2 is a Tamil spy-action thriller and a sequel to the 2022 film Sardar. Directed by P S Mithran, the film features Karthi in dual roles as Agent Sardar Chandra Bose and Agent Vijay Prakash. S J Suryah plays Black Dagger, while Rajisha Vijayan returns as Indhrani.

The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Nassar, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Yogi Babu, Nizhalgal Ravi, Achyuth Kumar, Avinash, Babu Antony, Balaji Sakthivel, Devadarshini, Chinni Jayanth and Jean Paul Lal.

Nambi has written the screenplay, while the story has been developed by P S Mithran, Rathna Kumar, Ashameera Aiyappan and Vignesh Muniyandi. S Lakshman Kumar and Ishan Saksena have produced the film under Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 7: Sports Drama Sees Midweek Dip After Strong Run

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.