First Look At OnePlus 16: Brand Teases ColorOS 17, 3C Listing Hints At Charging Speed

Battery life looks set to be on the spotlight as leaks point to a 9,000mAh cell inside the OnePlus 16, a sharp jump from the 7,300mAh battery in last year's OnePlus 15, paired with a rumoured Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset that Qualcomm hasn't even announced yet.

Charging Speed Surfaces Via Certification Listing

A device carrying model number PYB110, widely believed to be China's version of the OnePlus 16, recently popped up on the country's 3C certification database.

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Buried in the listing is a charger spec of 5VDC/2A, which works out to 100W, a notch below the 120W wired charging on the current OnePlus 15, though that older model still holds an edge with 50W wireless support the 16 hasn't confirmed matching, according to reports.

Official Teaser Confirms Display, Software

OnePlus itself has now entered the conversation too, posting a Weibo teaser that locks in a few key details: the phone runs ColorOS 17 out of the box, making it the brand's first device on Android 17's new skin, and its screen supports what the company is billing as a "global 165Hz ultra-high refresh rate".

No official date has been set, though October remains the widely expected window for a China launch, positioning it as the follow-up to the OnePlus 15.

Camera And Display Specs Still Unconfirmed

Beyond what's been officially teased, separate leaks fill in more of the picture. A 6.78-inch panel, reportedly a custom BOE Oriental Screen 4.0 build using X4 luminescent material, is said to headline the display side.

Photography duties would fall to a three-camera rear array: a 200-megapixel primary sensor doing the heavy lifting, backed by a 50-megapixel periscope zoom lens and a 50-megapixel ultrawide, with a 50-megapixel selfie camera rounding things out up front. Pricing chatter puts the entry-level configuration at CNY 4,999, translating to roughly Rs 75,000.

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