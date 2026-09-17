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Grand Theft Auto VI: First 6 Singles Of GTA Album Out; Features Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen & More

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album features six released singles from artists including Travis Scott, Future, Morgan Wallen, Rauw Alejandro and Keith Richards.

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Grand Theft Auto VI: First 6 Singles Of GTA Album Out; Features Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen & More
Grand Theft Auto VI
@gtaleaks/Instagram

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to bring a strong musical component alongside its gaming experience, with a mix of established and contemporary artists contributing to the upcoming album. The first tracks have already given listeners a glimpse of the music associated with the project.

First Six Singles From Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album

The album's first six singles have been released, featuring a mix of solo performances and collaborations across different genres, according to reports. There are: 

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  • That's It — Yung Lean, Future and Metro Boomin
  • RHYNO — Travis Scott
  • Sexy Magic — CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.. and Etienne de Crécy
  • Last Thing You Need — Morgan Wallen
  • Macacoa 2000 — Rauw Alejandro
  • Bright Lights, Big City — Keith Richards
  • The songs bring together artists from hip-hop, pop, electronic, country, Latin and rock music, offering a varied lineup for the album.

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Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album

The project features a wide range of musical talent, with collaborations forming an important part of the initial lineup. That's It brings together Yung Lean, Future and Metro Boomin, while Sexy Magic features CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.. and Etienne de Crécy.

The first releases also include solo tracks from Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen, Rauw Alejandro and Keith Richards. Together, these six singles provide an early look at the different musical styles represented on the album.

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album Release Date

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album will be released on November 19, 2026, alongside Grand Theft Auto VI.

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