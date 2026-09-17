Grand Theft Auto VI: First 6 Singles Of GTA Album Out; Features Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen & More

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to bring a strong musical component alongside its gaming experience, with a mix of established and contemporary artists contributing to the upcoming album. The first tracks have already given listeners a glimpse of the music associated with the project.

First Six Singles From Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album

The album's first six singles have been released, featuring a mix of solo performances and collaborations across different genres, according to reports. There are:

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

That's It — Yung Lean, Future and Metro Boomin

RHYNO — Travis Scott

Sexy Magic — CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.. and Etienne de Crécy

Last Thing You Need — Morgan Wallen

Macacoa 2000 — Rauw Alejandro

Bright Lights, Big City — Keith Richards

The songs bring together artists from hip-hop, pop, electronic, country, Latin and rock music, offering a varied lineup for the album.

ALSO READ: TVS Launches Apache RTR 160, 160 4V And 200 4V: Price, Colours, Features And More

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album

The project features a wide range of musical talent, with collaborations forming an important part of the initial lineup. That's It brings together Yung Lean, Future and Metro Boomin, while Sexy Magic features CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.. and Etienne de Crécy.

The first releases also include solo tracks from Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen, Rauw Alejandro and Keith Richards. Together, these six singles provide an early look at the different musical styles represented on the album.

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album Release Date

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album will be released on November 19, 2026, alongside Grand Theft Auto VI.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Success: Meet Anupriya Nagar, The Young Producer Who Invested Her Savings

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.