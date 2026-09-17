Hanuman Ansh Box Office Success: Meet Anupriya Nagar, The Young Producer Who Invested Her Savings

Hanuman Ansh has become an unexpected box-office success since arriving in theatres on August 7. While the film's story and unusual box office trajectory have drawn attention, one of the names behind its journey has also started making headlines.

Anupriya Nagar, who came on board as a producer at a crucial stage of its journey, is the youngest among the three women producers involved in the project.

Why Nagar Backed 'Hanuman Ansh'?

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Nagar joined the project during post-production stage, when the team needed additional funds to complete the film, and invested her UK savings to help cover the remaining work.

In an interview with ANI, Nagar said she decided to invest her personal savings after developing an emotional connection with the story.

“Three women have produced this film, and I am the youngest. I joined during post-production,” she said. “The team told me that the film had been made, but they did not have the funds for post-production. I put all my savings into this film because I felt a strong emotional connection to it. It is a very emotional project for me.”

She later clarified that she did not pay for the entire film. Nagar said she contributed one-third of the total budget and that her investment has been recovered.

Nagar said the team spent about a year researching Neem Karoli Baba's life, visiting places such as Chitrakoot and Vrindavan and meeting people who knew him. She said the film aims to introduce more Indians to his life and ashram, while highlighting his influence on figures such as Steve Jobs and Larry Brilliant.

Who Is Anupriya Nagar?

Anupriya Nagar grew up in Mumbai before moving to the UK, where she pursued a degree in economics at the University of Bath. She is also an artist and identifies herself as an economist and film producer.

During university, she was involved with the Women in Business Society and held leadership roles in art, dance and business groups. Her academic work also included research into innovative ecosystem banking.

Nagar's interest in Neem Karoli Baba began while working on an economics assignment about Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. Her research led her to explore the spiritual leader's life and even consider turning the subject into a book or comic. She later met filmmaker Vishal Chaturvedi, which eventually brought her into Hanuman Ansh.

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About 'Hanuman Ansh'

Hanuman Ansh features Chandan Anand and Shobhinav Satyaa in key roles. The film, based on the life and teachings of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba, was released with little fanfare but gradually found an audience.

Made on a reported budget of less than Rs 2 crore, the devotional drama has now crossed Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Nagar has described the film's strong performance as “nothing but a miracle of Maharaj Ji.”

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh Overtakes Dhurandhar Films' Combined Day 40 Earnings In Box Office

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