8th Pay Commission Bengaluru Meetings On Oct. 7-8: Who Can Apply And What's The Deadline?

The 8th Central Pay Commission is set to undertake a two-day visit to Bengaluru on Oct. 7 and 8, 2026, as part of its wider consultation exercise across the country. The visit is aimed at collecting regional inputs on salaries, allowances and retirement benefits. Central government employee unions and pensioner organisations in Karnataka that want to meet the commission have until Sept. 18 to submit their applications online.

The Bengaluru consultation meetings are intended specifically for representative organisations and other stakeholders based in Karnataka that want to put forward their demands directly before the commission. Those eligible to apply include:

Recognised central government employee unions and federations. Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Union Territory staff associations and departmental representative groups.

Pensioner associations representing retired civil, defence, and railway personnel.

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Organisations seeking a meeting with the commission during its Oct. 7–8 Bengaluru consultations must have submitted a formal memorandum to the panel in advance.

They must also be appearing before the commission for the first time, with organisations that took part in earlier consultation rounds excluded from the current process.

How To Submit Applications Online

Eligible organisations and associations can apply for a meeting online through the official pay commission portal or by using the dedicated submission form hosted by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) platform. Applications will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 18.

Applicants are required to provide their registration details, quote the memorandum submitted earlier and furnish information about the delegation that will attend the meeting.

The commission's regional consultations are significant because its eventual recommendations are expected to have a direct bearing on the financial interests of more than 1 crore people.

The affected group comprises about 50 lakh serving central government employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners from the civil services, armed forces and railway sector. Since March, the panel has conducted a series of consultations covering economic conditions, workplace issues and differences in pay across various cadres.

The commission was formally established on Nov. 3, 2025, and has been given 18 months to complete its work. This puts the deadline for submitting its recommendations in May 2027. Once the final report is submitted, revised pay scales and pension benefits are expected to be rolled out across government departments by 2029 or 2030.

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