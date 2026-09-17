NSE IPO Day 1: Issue Subscribed 26%, Check Price Band, GMP, Other Key Details

NSE IPO Day 1: Initial public offering of the National Stock Exchange Ltd. was subscribed 26% on the first day of bidding on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

The much-awaited IPO seeks to raise over Rs 22,500 crore from the primary market. NSE is India's leading stock exchange with a dominant position across key market segments with leadership in cash equities, equity futures and derivatives, supported by strong network effects from investors, brokers, institutions and listed companies.

NSE IPO Subscription Status

The NSE IPO was subscribed 26% as of 11 a.m. on Thursday.

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Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 11% or 0.11 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIS): 37% or 0.37 times

Retail Individual Investors: 29% or 0.29 times

Employee Reserved: 63% or 0.63 times

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NSE IPO GMP

The grey market premium for NSE IPO stood at Rs 140, indicating a gain of 7.8% per share to the upper end of its issue price of Rs 1,785. The estimated listing price as of 11:55 a.m. stood at Rs 1,925.

Disclaimer: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

NSE IPO Details

NSE IPO is the second largest public issue in the Indian primary market, with price band fixed at Rs 1,700 to Rs 1,785 per share, and the lot size of 8 shares.

At the upper end of the price band, the exchange aims to raise Rs 22,568.94 crore from the issue, which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.64 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

The bidding for the NSE IPO commences on September 17 and will conclude on September 21. The IPO allotment date is likely September 22, and the IPO listing date is expected to be on September 24. NSE shares will be listed on BSE.

NSE has already raised Rs 6,746.18 crore from anchor investors on September 16, ahead of its IPO opening. The bourse allotted 3.78 crore equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 1,785 per share.

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NSE IPO anchor book saw participation from institutional investors including Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC Singapore's GIC, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Norway's Norges Bank.

NSE IPO lot size is 8 equity shares, and the minimum investment amount required by a Retail Individual Investor is Rs 14,280. Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the NSE IPO registrar.

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