Boost To India's Chip Manufacturing Drive: PM Modi Launches Production At Suchi Semicon, CDIL Plants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greenlighted the commencement of commercial production of CDIL Semiconductor ATMP facility in Mohali, Punjab and Suchi Semicon OSAT Facility at Palsana, Gujarat at the SEMICON India 2026.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "In this very month of September, exactly 10 days ago, the Global FinTech Fest took place in Mumbai. In it, discussions were held on inclusive finance through Agentic AI, tokenisation, and quantum technology. During this same period, approximately 3,000 kilometers of the Dedicated Freight Corridor in India became fully operational... in this same time frame—in September itself—India's quarterly GDP report was released. Even in this challenging period, India achieved and demonstrated a growth rate of 7.8%..."

SEMICON India 2026 Conference

Modi inaugurated SEMICON India 2026, a three-day conference and exhibition which was attended by investors, researchers and start-ups from across the semiconductor and electronics value chain.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The conference and exhibition was held on the theme of "Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem", brought together global and Indian companies, policymakers, investors, researchers, start-ups, academic institutions and students from across the semiconductor and electronics value chain, an official statement said.

The conference focused on advancing collaboration, investment, innovation and talent development in India. Parallel sessions will cover advancements in the display industry, six country roundtables designed to facilitate collaboration and joint ventures and a forum on women's leadership.

SEMICON India 2026 is adopting a comprehensive value-chain approach, showcasing the journey from semiconductor materials, equipment and chip design to fabrication, advanced packaging, electronics and systems.

The new "Sand to Silicon to Systems" Value Chain Experience will present this journey across the semiconductor ecosystem.

SEMICON India 2026 features more than 600 participating companies and around 50,000 visitors, with representatives from 52 countries, more than 400 executives and over 150 speakers participated in the event.

The exhibition featured six country pavilions representing Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Singapore and Sweden, along with 12 state booths, a startup pavilion, innovation showcase, a student hackathon and a workforce development pavilion.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.