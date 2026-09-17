Emami Buyback: Board Approves Rs 282 Crore Share Repurchase At Rs 475

Emami Buyback Today: Emami's board has approved a share buyback of up to Rs 282 crore through the open market route at a maximum price of Rs 475 per equity share.

The company will buy back up to 59.37 lakh equity shares, representing around 1.36% of its paid-up equity share capital. The shares will be bought from eligible public shareholders, excluding promoters, members of the promoter group, persons in control and their associates.

Emami Buyback Details

The buyback has been approved at a maximum price of Rs 475 per share, with the company earmarking up to Rs 282 crore for the repurchase.

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Emami will utilise at least 75% of the maximum buyback size, or Rs 211.50 crore, for the buyback. At the maximum price, this would translate into a minimum purchase of around 44.53 lakh shares.

The company will also utilise Rs 112.80 crore, or 40% of the maximum buyback size, within the first half of the buyback period.

If shares are bought back at a price below Rs 475, the actual number of shares repurchased could be higher, while remaining within the maximum buyback amount.

Promoter Holding To Rise Post Buyback

According to the company's shareholding pattern, promoter and promoter group holding is expected to rise to 55.60% from 54.84%, assuming the maximum 59.37 lakh shares are bought back at Rs 475 apiece.

The promoter group's actual shareholding will remain unchanged at 23.93 crore shares. However, its percentage holding will increase as the total number of outstanding shares declines following the buyback.

Public shareholding is projected to fall to 44.40% from 45.16%, with public shareholders' share count declining from 19.71 crore to 19.12 crore shares under the maximum buyback assumption.

Emami Buyback Financials

The Rs 282 crore buyback represents 9.28% of the aggregate paid-up capital and free reserves based on the company's audited consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2026.

Emami said the buyback is within the applicable regulatory limit of 10% of paid-up capital and free reserves under the SEBI Buyback Regulations and the Companies Act, 2013.

The board has also constituted a Buyback Committee and delegated powers to it to undertake the necessary actions in connection with the buyback.

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