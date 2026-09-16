Hanuman Ansh Overtakes Dhurandhar Films’ Combined Day 40 Earnings In Box Office

Hanuman Ansh has pulled off a surprising run at the box office, with the film earning more on its 40th day than Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge managed together on their respective Day 40s.

The spiritual biographical drama, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, has picked up pace after a slow start and is now in its sixth week in theatres.

Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 8.25 crore net in India on Day 40, according to industry estimates. In comparison, Dhurandhar collected Rs 2.60 crore and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge earned Rs 1.05 crore on their respective 40th days.

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Combined, the two action spy films made Rs 3.65 crore, leaving Hanuman Ansh ahead by Rs 4.60 crore, or around 126 per cent.

Hanuman Ansh Vs Dhurandhar Films

Hanuman Ansh opened with just Rs 10 lakh and collected Rs 1.08 crore in Week 1. Week 2 added only Rs 40 lakh, but the film's fortunes changed in Week 3 with Rs 10.40 crore. It then earned Rs 61 crore in Week 4 and Rs 90.25 crore in Week 5, turning its slow start into a sleeper-hit run.

After 40 days, Hanuman Ansh has collected Rs 231.13 crore net in India and Rs 291.40 crore worldwide, including Rs 18.50 crore from overseas.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar films, meanwhile, had a much bigger start and maintained strong momentum through their theatrical runs. By Day 40, Dhurandhar had reached Rs 810.60 crore net in India and Rs 1,265.21 crore worldwide. The sequel Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge had collected Rs 1,131.64 crore net in India and Rs 1,789.77 crore worldwide by Day 40.

Both films continued into their sixth weeks, but their Day 40 collections remained below Hanuman Ansh. The comparison highlights the latter's unusual late growth after a very quiet opening.

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Hanuman Ansh Eyes More Milestones

Despite their very different genres and storytelling styles, all three films have drawn audiences to theatres and sustained their runs even amid competition from other releases.

With a Telugu version and an international release in the pipeline, Hanuman Ansh is expected to add to its box-office total as it continues its theatrical run. With the film still drawing audiences, more milestones could follow before its OTT release, while both Dhurandhar films have already moved to the digital platform.

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