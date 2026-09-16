Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 26: Nivin Pauly Starrer Sees Midweek Slowdown

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit continued its fourth-week run at the box office on Day 26, with collections witnessing a drop after the strong weekend. The Nivin Pauly starrer recorded a 33.3% decline from the previous day as its daily earnings slowed.

Day 26 Box Office Collection

On Day 26, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit collected Rs 1.40 crore net in India, taking its India net total to Rs 149.90 crore. Its India gross collection has now reached Rs 175.05 crore, as per Sacnilk estimates.

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The film also added Rs 50 Lakh from overseas markets on Day 26. This takes its overseas gross collection to Rs 135.50 crore and its worldwide gross to Rs 310.55 crore.

The Malayalam version remained the biggest contributor to the day's earnings, collecting Rs 1.25 crore in India. The Telugu version added Rs 10 lakh, while the Tamil version contributed Rs 5 lakh.

Day-Wise Performance

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit opened with Rs 4.90 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 7.15 crore on Day 2 and Rs 8.80 crore on Day 3. It then collected Rs 6.90 crore on Day 4, Rs 7.90 crore on Day 5, Rs 7.90 crore on Day 6 and Rs 8.75 crore on Day 7, taking its Week 1 total to Rs 52.30 crore.

The film had a strong second weekend, earning Rs 9.55 crore on Day 8, Rs 10.20 crore on Day 9 and Rs 10.40 crore on Day 10. It then collected Rs 6 crore on Day 11, Rs 5.15 crore on Day 12, Rs 4.50 crore on Day 13 and Rs 4.05 crore on Day 14, taking Week 2 to Rs 49.85 crore.

In Week 3, the film earned Rs 6.15 crore on Day 15, Rs 7 crore on Day 16 and Rs 8.10 crore on Day 17, showing another weekend boost. It followed this with Rs 3.70 crore on Day 18, Rs 3.15 crore on Day 19, Rs 2.90 crore on Day 20 and Rs 2.30 crore on Day 21, taking the week total to Rs 33.30 crore.

The fourth week began with Rs 2.50 crore on Day 22, Rs 3.85 crore on Day 23 and Rs 4.60 crore on Day 24, before collections dropped to Rs 2.10 crore on Day 25 and Rs 1.40 crore on Day 26. The film has collected Rs 14.45 crore in its fourth week so far.

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About The Film

Directed by Girish AD, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a romantic comedy-drama starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju. The story follows Ashley, who returns from abroad and finds herself revisiting her first love, Justin, when a wedding takes place next door. It was released in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu on August 21.

Week-Wise Collection

Week 1: Rs 52.30 crore

Week 2: Rs 49.85 crore

Week 3: Rs 33.30 crore

Week 4: Rs 14.45 crore so far

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