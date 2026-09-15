Salman Khan Watches The Revolutionaries With Bhuvan Bam, Nikkhil Advani At Galaxy; Shares Special Post

Salman Khan has given The Revolutionaries a special shout-out, bringing attention to the Prime Video series and its team.

Salman Khan Watches The Revolutionaries

Salman Khan recently watched The Revolutionaries with actor Bhuvan Bam and filmmaker Nikkhil Advani at his Galaxy residence in Mumbai. After the screening, the actor shared a video on his Instagram Stories featuring Bhuvan, Nikkhil and glimpses of the series.

The video also included portions of the show's trailer, with Salman seen watching the series on an iPad alongside the team. He shared the post with the hashtag #TheRevolutionaries.

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Bhuvan Bam later shared pictures from his visit to Salman's Galaxy residence on Instagram. Thanking Salman for watching the series and Nikkhil Advani for backing him, Bhuvan wrote, “Revolutionaries dil mein aate hain, dimaag mein nahi. Watched the show with @beingsalmankhan at his house. A huge thank you to our captain @nikkhiladvani for trusting me with this project and taking The Revolutionaries all the way to Galaxy. Quite literally.”

What Is The Revolutionaries About?

The Revolutionaries follows four young characters whose stories are connected to real-life revolutionaries Rash Behari Bose, Sachindra Nath Sanyal, Bagha Jatin and Pratibha Lahiri. Set during British rule in India, the series explores their resistance against colonial rule along with the friendships, struggles and sacrifices that shape their journey.

The series is adapted from Sanjeev Sanyal's book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom. Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Gurfateh Pirzada and Pratibha Ranta headline the cast.

The Revolutionaries: Makers And Release

Nikkhil Advani created and directed the series, which was produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under Emmay Entertainment. Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, Akshita Wadhwana, Shobhit Narang and Rutvi Mehta have written the series.

Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Chowdhury also feature in key roles. The Revolutionaries premiered on Prime Video on September 11, 2026. It is available in Hindi, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali.

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