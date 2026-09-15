Karnataka Gets Rs 3,600 Crore Semiconductor Investment From US-Based Applied Materials

Karnataka is set to receive a major semiconductor industry investment, with US based Applied Materials planning to invest Rs 3,600 crore in the state over the next decade.

The project is expected to create around 1,000 jobs and strengthen Bengaluru's role in India's semiconductor ecosystem, according to an Economic Times report.

The investment will come up at Bengaluru Signature Business Park, with Applied Materials focusing on research and development, semiconductor equipment manufacturing and software technologies used in chip production.

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Karnataka Industries Minister M B Patil reportedly announced the plan on Tuesday after the state received the company's signed memorandum of understanding.

The project is significant because it will be the first industrial project of its kind at the Bengaluru Signature Business Park, according to the minister's office.

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Patil said Applied Materials' expertise in materials engineering could help expand the supporting ecosystem for semiconductor manufacturing in Karnataka.

Applied Materials has already built a substantial technology and engineering presence in Bengaluru.

The company inaugurated an 800,000 plus square foot campus in the city earlier this year, expanding its capabilities in semiconductor equipment design, testing and validation. Its India operations have been active for more than two decades.

The company's India Validation Center in Bengaluru includes capabilities for semiconductor equipment product design, simulation, testing and validation, including 300mm wafer processing. Applied Materials also operates an AI Center of Excellence in Chennai.

The latest investment comes as India seeks to develop a stronger domestic semiconductor manufacturing and equipment ecosystem.

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Applied Materials is a major global supplier of materials engineering solutions and semiconductor manufacturing equipment, which are used across the chip production process.

Patil said the Karnataka government would provide necessary support to Applied Materials throughout the project.

The investment is expected to deepen Bengaluru's position as a hub for semiconductor research, engineering and manufacturing technologies while creating new employment opportunities.

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