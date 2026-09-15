Rima Das' Award-Winning Village Rockstars 2 Eyes Wider Audience With Sept 25 Nationwide Release

Some films leave a lasting impression by bringing personal emotions together with stories rooted in everyday life. Rima Das' latest offering continues that approach while exploring the experiences of growing up in a changing world.

Story And Themes

A follow-up to Das' 2017 film Village Rockstars, Village Rockstars 2 works as a standalone coming-of-age story. The film explores childhood, adolescence, music, nature and climate change while also focusing on the bond between a mother and daughter.

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Set in rural Assam, the film centres on a teenage girl as she deals with friendship, aspirations and the challenges that come with growing up. Her relationship with her mother, her passion for music and her deep connection with the land remain central to the emotional journey.

Das has described Village Rockstars and Village Rockstars 2 as an emotional journey spanning 10 years. Reflecting on the response to the films, she said: "Many people have told me they find 'Village Rockstars 2' my most emotional work yet."

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Festival Journey

The film's focus on nature, land and the changing climate comes at a time when devastating floods have affected Assam and Nepal.

Village Rockstars 2 had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival, where it received the Kim Jiseok Award. The film later made its European premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Distribution And Next Film

Goenka Enterprises is handling the distribution of Village Rockstars 2. The film has already had a theatrical run in Assam and was also screened at MAMI Independent.

Meanwhile, Das' next film, Not a Hero, is scheduled to have its Asian premiere at the Busan International Film Festival next month.

Release Details

The award-winning Village Rockstars 2 will release in cinemas on September 25. The nationwide release will cover Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune.

(With PTI inputs)

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