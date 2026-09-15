Afghanistan vs India Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND vs AFG 2nd T20I Online?

Shreyas Iyer's Team India will look to seal the three-match T20I series win when they take on Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Opener Abhishek Sharma was the star of India's win, smashing a 22-ball fifty en route to an 82-run knock that included seven sixes. India chased down Afghanistan's 157-run target with 38 balls to spare.

The T20 World Cup 2026 champions had earlier suffered back-to-back T20I series defeats against Ireland and England but bounced back with a 3-0 whitewash against Zimbabwe in July.

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Afghanistan, which is led by Ibrahim Zadran, has never defeated India in the T20I format. Their loss on Sunday was their ninth defeat in 10 meetings against India, with the only other match ending without a result after the Asian Games 2023 clash was washed out due to rain.

Afghanistan will now need a win in New Delhi to keep their hopes of winning the three-match series alive.

Meanwhile, India's fifth-bowling option remains a concern without injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shivam Dube shared the responsibility in the opening game but proved expensive.

India will once again look towards the Sunrisers Hyderabad duo of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan to deliver with the bat. Abhishek's explosive knock powered India to victory in the first T20I, while Kishan scored 42 off 33 balls.

According to reports, spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has picked up an injury and is set to miss the remaining two matches of the series.

Afghanistan vs India 2nd T20I: Date And Time

The India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I will be played on Sept. 15 from 7:30 p.m. IST

Afghanistan vs India 2nd T20I: Venue

The India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Head-to-Head in T20I

Played: 10

India Won: 9

Afghanistan Won: 0

No Result: 1

Both teams last played in the first T20I of the series on Sunday, which India won comfortably by seven wickets with 38 balls to spare.

Afghanistan vs India 2nd T20I: Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson [WK], Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Noor Rahman, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Naveen-ul-Haq

Afghanistan vs India 2ndT20I: Live Telecast in India

The India vs Afghanistan T20I series will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 HD and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD in India.

Afghanistan vs India 2nd T20I: Live Streaming in India

Fans in India can watch the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I live online on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps.

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