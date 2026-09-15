Baltic Tensions: Russia Claims Danish Choppers Harassed Its Warships

Moscow has formally protested to Copenhagen over what it described as hazardous flying by Danish military helicopters near Russian naval vessels in the Baltic Sea, adding to tensions between Russia and the NATO member, according to reports.

Russia's ambassador to Denmark, Vladimir Barbin, submitted an official note to Copenhagen over what Moscow described as unsafe conduct by Danish military aircraft, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported on Tuesday.

The Russian complaint follows an incident on Monday in which Denmark said a Russian frigate fired two signal flares towards a Danish AS-550 Fennec military helicopter operating in international waters near Gedser, off Denmark's southern coast.

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According to Denmark's armed forces, the helicopter was conducting a routine photographic mission involving the Russian vessel when the frigate launched the flares. One of them passed close to the aircraft, although neither the helicopter nor its crew was harmed.

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Danish Defence Minister Jeppe Bruus described the episode as serious and said the incident reflected what he called an increased willingness by Russia to take risks. Copenhagen also summoned the Russian ambassador following the incident.

Moscow, however, has presented the episode differently. Barbin said Danish military helicopters had engaged in manoeuvres near Russian warships that Russia considered dangerous, according to RIA. He called for measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The ambassador also referred to an earlier episode in August 2025, when Russia alleged that a Danish helicopter had flown at low altitude near the Russian warship Vice-Admiral Kulakov and failed to establish radio contact, according to Reuters.

The latest exchange comes against the backdrop of growing military tensions in the Baltic, where encounters between Russian forces and NATO members have increasingly become a source of concern. Neither side has reported injuries or damage from Monday's incident.

Russia's specific allegations regarding the Danish helicopters have not been independently verified.

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