Volvo Unveils Upgraded XC60, XC90 Hybrids With Up To 200km Electric Range

Volvo Cars formally announced the introduction of new, far longer-range plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions of its best-selling XC60 and XC90 SUVs on September 15, 2026. These revised models, which were created as a strategic bridge to a completely electric future, will cater to the markets in Europe and America.

Upgraded plug-in hybrid versions of Volvo Cars' flagship XC60 and XC90 SUVs, which offer more than 2.5 times the electric driving range of their predecessors, have been introduced.

An upgraded powertrain with a larger battery pack and a stronger electric motor is responsible for the notable range increase. The bigger, three-row XC90 has an electric range of up to 160 kilometres (almost 100 miles) under the new setup, while the XC60 mid-size SUV gives up to 200 kilometres (about 124 miles) of zero-emission driving on a single charge, according to a report by Reuters.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The action is a calculated step forward in the automaker's electrification strategy. The Zhejiang Geely Holding Group of China, which owns the majority of Volvo Cars, marketed the cars as an essential first step for customers who are not yet prepared to fully switch to battery-electric vehicles (BEVs).

ALSO READ: EV Retail Sales Rise 53% In August To 2.98 Lakh Units: FADA

"These long-range hybrids are a key part of Volvo Cars' bridge to a fully electric future," the company said in a statement.

The new models successfully operate as full-time electric vehicles for daily commuting by expanding electric range into triple digits, while keeping combustion engines for long-distance driving without charging anxiety.

For buyers seeking lighter electrified options, Volvo confirmed that both the XC60 and XC90 will continue to be offered in traditional mild-hybrid configurations. Details regarding pricing, regional market availability, and rollout schedules are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ: Green Turn: EV, CNG, Hybrids Dethrone Petrol In August As Rural India Drives Auto Sales

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.