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US Stock Market Today: Dow Plummets 300 Points; S&P 500, Nasdaq In Red As Surging Oil Adds To Fed Jitters

After the opening bell, Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.36% at 52,230.53 points, S&P 500 slipped 0.22% to 7,604.51, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.20%, to 26,132.93.

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US Stock Market Today: Dow Plummets 300 Points; S&P 500, Nasdaq In Red As Surging Oil Adds To Fed Jitters
Image: AI generated

US benchmark indices slipped after the opening bell on Tuesday, September 15 as surging oil prices raised inflation concerns and pushed U.S. Treasury yields higher ahead of the Fed's interest-rate decision.

At 9:32 a.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.57% or 301 points at 52,119 points, S&P 500 slipped 16 points or 0.22% to 7,604.51, while the Nasdaq Composite fell over 50 points, or 0.20%, to 26,132.93.

The stocks came under pressure as oil prices rallied  on Tuesday, raising concerns of disruptions to Middle East supplies after a key Saudi Arabian pipeline was forced offline. Brent crude rose to around $107 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was near $103. 

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Meanwhile, US 10-year Treasury yield rose to the highest in nearly two decades, primarily driven by rising energy price and inflation concerns. The yields climb as much as five basis points to 5.04%, crossing a peak from 2023 and hit the highest since 2007. 

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