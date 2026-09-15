Dr. Reddy's Launches Nivolumab Biosimilar In India

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday announced the launch of a nivolumab biosimilar, expanding its portfolio of immune-targeting cancer treatments in the country.

NIVORZ, a biosimilar to Opdivo (nivolumab), is developed and manufactured entirely in-house at the company's biologics facility in Bachupally, Hyderabad. The drug received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) across 12 indications spanning solid and haematological malignancies, the pharma major said in a release.

The therapy is approved for conditions, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, melanoma, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, urothelial carcinoma, colorectal cancer, esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer, malignant pleural mesothelioma, and hepatocellular carcinoma across various disease stages, it said.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The intravenous drug helps restore the immune system's ability to identify and combat cancer cells. It is available in single-dose vials of 40 mg/4 mL, 100 mg/10 mL, and 240 mg/24 mL, according to the release.

M V Ramana, CEO Global Generics, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, said, "The launch of NIVORZ strengthens our oncology portfolio and expands our presence in immuno-oncology. As access to immunotherapy continues to be a challenge for many patients, we remain committed to improving access to high-quality treatment options through affordable biosimilars such as NIVORZ."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.