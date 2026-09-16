Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 13: Film Remains Steady On Weekdays

The world of Mirzapur continues its big-screen journey as Mirzapur: The Movie heads into its second week. The action-crime thriller has kept the story alive beyond the series, with familiar faces returning for a new chapter.

Box Office Collection Day 13

According to Sacnilk, Mirzapur The Movie has earned Rs 2.3 crore net on Day 13 so far across 5,983 shows. Its India net collection stands at Rs 198 crore, while the gross collection has reached Rs 235.85 crore.

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The Hindi version has earned Rs 196.95 crore with 37.7% occupancy, while the Telugu version has collected Rs 1.05 crore at 23.4% occupancy.

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Box Office Summary

Based on Sacnilk data, the film started its box office journey with Rs 25.75 crore on Day 1. The film went on to collect Rs 32 crore on Day 2 and Rs 36 crore on Day 3. Its collection stood at Rs 16 crore on Day 4, followed by Rs 15.60 crore on Day 5 and Rs 12.55 crore on Day 6. On Day 7, the film added Rs 10.55 crore to its India net collection, taking its Week 1 total to Rs 148.45 crore.

The film collected Rs 9.50 crore on Day 8 and Rs 13.50 crore on Day 9. Day 10 brought in Rs 13.25 crore, while the collection dropped to Rs 5.50 crore each on Days 11 and 12. On Day 13 earned Rs 2.30 crore so far.

About The Film

Mirzapur: The Movie brings the world of the popular Mirzapur series to the big screen. The 2026 Hindi action-crime thriller is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and features several well-known characters from the original series. The film was released in Hindi and Telugu on September 4, 2026.

The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have produced the film under Excel Entertainment, in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

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