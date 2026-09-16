Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 7: Soori Starrer Holds Its Ground In First Week

Mandaadi is making its mark at the box office as the film continues to keep the audience engaged as its first week comes to an end.

Box Office Collection Day 7

According to Sacnilk, Mandaadi has earned Rs 1.91 crore net across 3,050 shows on Day 7 so far. The film's India gross collection has reached Rs 61.03 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 52.16 crore. The final India collection for Day 7 is yet to be reported.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Tamil version has collected Rs 1.52 crore on Day 7, recording 22% occupancy across 2,041 shows. Meanwhile, the Telugu version has collected Rs 39 lakh so far, with 20% occupancy across 1,009 shows.

Box Office Summary

Mandaadi collected Rs 4.85 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 6.70 crore on Day 2. The film earned Rs 10 crore on Day 3 and Rs 13.05 crore on Day 4. Its Day 5 collection stood at Rs 11.25 crore, while Day 6 contributed Rs 4.40 crore.

ALSO READ: 'Free Palestine' Row: Four Support Acts Withdraw From Ed Sheeran Tour Over Macklemore's Removal

About Mandaadi

Mandaadi tells the story of Muthukaali, a talented boat racer who returns to his coastal village. He brings together a team of fisherfolk to take part in an important festival race. However, as the event approaches, old rivalries and personal differences create problems for the team.

The film features Soori, Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar and Ravindra Vijay in key roles. The cast also includes Bala Saravanan, Stun Siva, Krish Hassan and Achyuth Kumar, among others.

Directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi and produced by RS Infotainment, Mandaadi blends sports, action and drama. The film was released in theatres on September 10, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

ALSO READ: Lee Cronin's The Mummy OTT Release: Plot, Cast, When, Where To Watch Horror Film?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.