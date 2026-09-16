Jio Users To Get Access To Canva Pro For Free In Indian Languages

Jio users will get access to the premium version of the design app Canva for free in Indian languages under a collaboration between the two companies, a joint statement said on Tuesday.

Users can claim access to Canva Pro or Canva Pro Lite through the MyJio app.

"Through Canva, we are placing world-class, AI-powered design tools in the hands of millions of Indians - free, and a tap away on MyJio - so every student, creator, entrepreneur and small business can create, learn, grow and earn in a digital-first India, in the language they're most comfortable with," Reliance Industries Ltd. President Kiran Thomas said in a statement.

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Canva offers millions of premium templates plus AI-powered design tools that can be used for designing professional presentations, publicity materials, etc.

"Partnering with Jio marks an exciting new chapter in our journey in India, helping bring the power of Canva to millions more people across the country and empowering anyone to create, communicate, and bring their ideas to life," Canva Co-Founder and COO Cliff Obrecht said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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