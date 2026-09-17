IndiGo Hikes Infant Travel Fee To Rs 3,000; Raises Excess Baggage, Priority Check-In Charges

IndiGo passengers will have to pay more for several add-on services, with the airline revising charges for infant travel, unaccompanied minors, priority services, excess baggage and travel certificates.

The fee changes could increase the cost of travel for passengers who require additional services beyond the basic airfare. Travellers booking tickets with infants or carrying excess luggage, in particular, will need to factor the revised charges into their trip budgets.

According to NDTV Profit sources, the infant travel fee has been increased to Rs 3,000 from Rs 2,000, marking a Rs 1,000 increase. The charge applies to infants below two years of age. Infants do not receive a separate seat under the arrangement, but a ticket still needs to be booked for them.

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The revision is estimated to affect around 10 lakh infant passengers and could generate approximately Rs 90 crore in additional revenue.

Passengers travelling with luggage above the permitted baggage allowance will also face a higher charge. Excess baggage now costs Rs 800 per kg, compared with Rs 700 earlier, increasing the additional cost by Rs 100 for every extra kilogram.

The fee for unaccompanied minors has been revised to Rs 5,999 from Rs 5,000, an increase of Rs 999. This service applies to children travelling without an accompanying adult under the airline's applicable rules.

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IndiGo has also raised its priority check-in and boarding charge to Rs 650 from Rs 450. Passengers opting for the service will therefore pay Rs 200 more than under the previous fee structure.

The airline has additionally increased its travel certificate fee to Rs 300 from Rs 200.

With these revisions, passengers may need to check the applicable service and baggage fees while calculating their total travel expenses, particularly when booking trips involving infants, additional luggage or special assistance services.

The revisions are part of the airlines' regular process of reviewing and recalibrating charges for ancillary services based on the prevailing cost environment. Such tariff reviews form part of the routine compliance process followed by airlines in India, with changes made at the beginning of a month when required.

In IndiGo's case, the excess baggage charge was revised from August 1, while the infant-related fee is the latest revision and was implemented at the beginning of September. The airline has indicated that these changes are part of its normal tariff review process rather than a one-off adjustment.

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Such revisions are not limited to IndiGo. Air India has also revised charges for certain ancillary services over time, as airlines periodically reassess their fee structures.

For passengers, the revised charges mean that the final cost of an IndiGo journey can vary depending on the services required. Travellers may therefore want to check the applicable baggage, infant and other ancillary charges while calculating the total cost of their booking.

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