IndiGo Doha-Bengaluru Flight Diverted To Muscat After Crew Medical Emergency

An IndiGo flight travelling from Doha to Bengaluru was diverted to Muscat on Thursday after one of the operating crew members fell ill mid-air and required urgent medical attention, the airline said.

Flight 6E 1302 was diverted "due to an urgent requirement of medical attention for one of the operating crew members," IndiGo said in a statement.

The crew member was attended to by a medical team upon landing in Muscat and is "feeling better now," the airline added.

IndiGo said an alternate aircraft, along with a new set of crew, has been arranged to continue the journey to Bengaluru, ensuring minimal disruption for passengers on board.

The exact nature of the medical emergency has not been disclosed, and further details on the flight's revised schedule were awaited.

The incident comes a day after IndiGo faced another mid-air scare, when its flight 6E 2102 operating from Goa to Delhi was forced to turn back and make an emergency landing at Manohar International Airport on Tuesday, just five minutes after taking off, following a reported engine malfunction.

ALSO READ: Mid-Air Scare: IndiGo's Goa-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Snag

That flight, which had taken off at its scheduled time of 9:15 a.m., landed safely after a full emergency was briefly declared.

IndiGo had said the pilots followed standard operating procedure, informed relevant authorities, and landed the aircraft safely, with the plane undergoing maintenance checks before resuming operations.

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