SpiceJet's July Market Share Falls To 1.6%; IndiGo Leads, Air India Group Holds Second; Stocks React

Shares of IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation fell over 1% on Friday, August 21, even as the DGCA data showed that the airline dominated domestic avaition market in July.

According to data, IndiGo retained its market leadership with a 67.4% market share, carrying 80.82 lakh passengers, further strengthening its dominance in the country's aviation sector.

The Air India Group remained the second-largest airline operator with a 24% market share, flying 28.75 lakh passengers during July.

SpiceJet's market share slipped further to 1.6%, according to the latest passenger traffic data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Domestic airlines carried around 1.2 crore passengers during the month, down nearly 5% year-on-year.

ALSO READ: IndiGo Tops Domestic Aviation With 66.3% Market Share In June; Air India Group Second, SpiceJet Slips

On Time Performance

IndiGo recorded the highest on-time performance at 91.2%, followed closely by Akasa Air at 90.8%. Air India's on-time performance stood at 86.5%. SpiceJet recorded an on-time performance of 34.5% in July

ALSO READ: Domestic Air Traffic Falls Nearly 5% In July; IndiGo Retains Dominance

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