Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

SpiceJet's July Market Share Falls To 1.6%; IndiGo Leads, Air India Group Holds Second; Stocks React

Domestic airlines carried around 1.2 crore passengers during the month, down nearly 5% year-on-year.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
SpiceJet's July Market Share Falls To 1.6%; IndiGo Leads, Air India Group Holds Second; Stocks React
The airline's market share fell further to 1.6%, with 1.87 lakh passengers flown during the month.
Photo: NDTV Profit

Shares of IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation fell over 1% on Friday, August 21, even as the DGCA data showed that the airline dominated domestic avaition market in July.

According to data, IndiGo retained its market leadership with a 67.4% market share, carrying 80.82 lakh passengers, further strengthening its dominance in the country's aviation sector.

The Air India Group remained the second-largest airline operator with a 24% market share, flying 28.75 lakh passengers during July.

SpiceJet's market share slipped further to 1.6%, according to the latest passenger traffic data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Domestic airlines carried around 1.2 crore passengers during the month, down nearly 5% year-on-year.

ALSO READ: IndiGo Tops Domestic Aviation With 66.3% Market Share In June; Air India Group Second, SpiceJet Slips

On Time Performance

IndiGo recorded the highest on-time performance at 91.2%, followed closely by Akasa Air at 90.8%. Air India's on-time performance stood at 86.5%. SpiceJet recorded an on-time performance of 34.5% in July

ALSO READ: Domestic Air Traffic Falls Nearly 5% In July; IndiGo Retains Dominance

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Tukaram Mundhe Effect: Idli Replaces Vada Pav, Buttermilk Takes Cola's Place In School Canteens

Tukaram Mundhe Effect: Idli Replaces Vada Pav, Buttermilk Takes Cola's Place In School Canteens

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com